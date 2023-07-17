Independent Online
Monday, July 17, 2023

KZN daughter wakes up to find her mom dead, after hitting her with a hammer

Police have taken a hammer and bloodied gown as evidence, after a woman handed herself over to police for allegedly killing her own mother. Picture: Pixabay

Published 1h ago

A KwaZulu-Natal woman has handed herself over to police in connection with the death of her mother.

It is alleged the woman and her 62-year-old mother had an argument on Friday night at the Ntshongweni area in Hammarsdale.

It is further alleged that this resulted in the daughter assaulting her mother on her head with a hammer.

According to information, both mother and daughter slept together with the mother bleeding from her head.

It is alleged that on Saturday morning at around 8.30am the daughter woke up to find her mother had died.

Her gown had been soaked in blood.

The daughter went to the Hammarsdale SAPS and handed herself over to police.

Police at the scene seized the hammer and the gown.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed that Mpumalanga police are investigating a case of murder.

“It is alleged that the 62-year-old woman was assaulted with a hammer by her daughter after an altercation. Reports indicate that the deceased had sustained multiple head injuries. The suspect was arrested.”

In another earlier incident, a Durban North man is in police custody after allegedly stabbing his mother to death over the cleaning of his room.

Krishen Pillay is charged with the murder of his 65-year-old mother Debigee Pillay, on the morning of May 13.

The killing happened a day before Mother’s Day was celebrated.

Pillay’s attorney Anand Nepaul handed in two medical certificates to the court which shows that Pillay suffers from the medical condition of schizophrenia.

He is to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

IOL

SAPSNPADurbanCrime and courtsMurderGender-Based Violence

