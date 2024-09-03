KZN declares a week of mourning following 21 road accident deaths

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport has declared a week of mourning following devastating road crashes this weekend that claimed the lives of 21 people. Siboniso Duma, the KZN MEC for Transport and Human Settlements said this was one of the biggest death road fatalities.

In declaring a week of mourning, Duma said chaplains and all religious leaders from the department who are based in municipalities are to embark in a week of prayer. “We must pray to God to give families strength. As the people of KwaZulu-Natal - members of the community, neighbours and friends, we are called upon by such road accidents to dig deep from the soul of our very being. “We have in the past stood firm, united and in support of each other in the face of adversity.”

The 21 lives were lost in three different accidents. Accident 1: Six people died on the R74 Sambaba Road, Ntunjambili near Greytown on August 31, 2024 at 10am.

According to the Department’s preliminary report, a single Toyota Minibus left the roadway, crashing into the guard rails, went down an embankment, overturned and thereafter caught alight. Six female passengers, including the woman driver died in the crash. Eleven others were transported to hospital. Accident 2: Twelve people died, following a crash on the R66 Mooi River to Greytown on August 31, 2024 just before 5pm.

According to preliminary reports, there was a motor vehicle collision on the R622 Mooi River to Greytown Road involving two vehicles. It is alleged that the driver of the White Toyota Hilux lost control and his vehicle smashed into a Toyota Fortuner. Both drivers were killed. Seven passengers were killed in the Toyota Hilux, while two passengers in the Toyota Fortuner also died on the scene.

Another person died at Greytown Hospital and a young boy was taken to a private hospital. Accident 3 The third accident on the R74 Sappi near KwaDukuza also on August 31, 2024 just after 6.30pm involving two vehicles.

According to eyewitnesses, a Toyota Hilux and an Opel Corsa were involved in a head-on collision. Three passengers in the Opel Corsa died on the scene, while three people travelling in the Toyota Hilux sustained injuries. MEC Duma said the main focus is to determine whether there was negligence on the part of the drivers or to ascertain the root cause of the above accidents.

“We do this to prevent recurrence and, where necessary, ensure that criminal prosecution is undertaken. This is part of ensuring and displaying Zero Tolerance.” He said he insisted a forensic investigation be conducted. “This will also help identify the victims and point out other areas that deserves special attention. We want families to find closure.”