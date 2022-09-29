KZN Department of Education confirms probe into attack at Alston Primary School

Durban - The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal has confirmed that a probe is under way following a physical altercation that left a school security guard and two others wounded at a Pietermaritzburg primary school. “According to preliminary reports an assailant gained entry to the school premises through the pedestrian gate and attacked the security and two other adults before opening fire randomly," said DBE provincial spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa.

He added that the incident took place in full view of learners who were visibly shocked and traumatised. Mthethwa said the assailant was overpowered and disarmed by ground staff who responded swiftly to arrest the escalating situation. The man was handed over to the police.

In footage of the incident, pupils can be seen seated on benches at the school and moments later they grab their bags and start screaming as shots are fired. In a second clip, a bloodied man, believed to be the attacker, is seen being subdued by security officers and police. Mthethwa said the department had already dispatched a team for psycho-social workers to provide support to all affected.

“The department will investigate the matter and also assist the police in their investigation,” Mthethwa added.

Education MEC Mbali Frazer condemned the violence and called upon all stakeholders to work together to make schools gun-free zones. "It’s troubling that our learners should be subjected to this kind of violence. Our teachers and staff are also worried that their lives are at risk. I trust the police to do their work to ensure that a conviction is secured and that jail becomes the final destination for the perpetrator," she said. DA spokesperson on education Dr Imran Keeka said school safety required a whole-of-society approach involving parents, learners, the school, religious organisations, NPOs and all other stakeholders.

