KZN doctor accused of raping patient remains behind bars three weeks after his arrest

Durban – Almost three weeks after a doctor was arrested and charged for allegedly raping a patient half his age, he is still in prison. The 42-year-old doctor is alleged to have raped a 20-year-old patient at the Port Shepstone Hospital on the KZN South Coast.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo, it is alleged the victim was being examined by the suspect when she was raped. He was arrested on August 29 and appeared in court the next day. The doctor remains in Westville Prison. According to NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara, the matter will return to court this week for further evidence in the bail application.

The Department of Health said it had since suspended the doctor. The department said it was concerning that the alleged rape had taken place at a health facility during Women’s Month and against the backdrop of ongoing efforts to address gender-based violence in the country. IOL