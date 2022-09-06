KZN doctor charged for raping patient half his age while ‘examining her’

Durban - A 42-year-old doctor charged with the rape of a patient almost half his age is expected to apply for bail on Wednesday. The man, who cannot be named until he pleads, is alleged to have raped a 20-year-old patient at the Port Shepstone Hospital on the KZN South Coast.

According to provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo, it is alleged the victim was being examined by the suspect when she was raped. “A case of rape was opened at Port Shepstone police station, and the docket was transferred to Port Shepstone Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) for further investigation.” Ngcobo said the suspect was arrested and appeared in court on August 30.

The KZN Department of Health confirmed that the doctor had been served with a letter of suspension while in a correctional facility. In a statement, the Department said what is of serious concern is that the incident is alleged to have taken place within a health facility during Women’s Month and against the backdrop of ongoing efforts to address Gender Based Violence, which has ravaged the country. Natasha Kara, spokesperson for the NPA, said the formal bail application is expected to take place in the Port Shepstone Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

