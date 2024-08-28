KZN drug bust: Two illegal immigrants bust with R3 million drugs

KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested two men, suspected to be illegal immigrants, bust with R3 million worth of drugs in two separate incidents. In the first incident, police were conducting an operation in the Umbilo when they spotted a suspicious vehicle.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police searched a 34-year-old man’s vehicle and found 900 heroin capsules. “Follow-up investigations led the police to the suspect’s house on Sphiwe Zuma Avenue in Umbilo where more heroin capsules and powder were found. “The recovered drugs is estimated to be worth a street value of R2 million.”

The man was arrested and faces charges of possession and dealing in drugs and charges pertaining to the Immigration Act. In another drug bust, also on Tuesday, a 38-year-old man was found in possession of heroin powder in Berea. Police say both the men are illegally in the country. Picture: SAPS Netshiunda said further police investigations led police to an apartment on Riley Road in Essenwood.

“A search was conducted, leading to the recovery of more heroin powder worth a street value of approximately R1 million.” Police said both suspects are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. A few days ago, the Asset Forfeiture Unit of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said they seized a R29 million warehouse in Riverhorse Valley.