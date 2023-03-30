KZN family wakes up to find 84-year-old woman shot dead while sleeping

Durban – In another attack on the elderly in KwaZulu-Natal, an 84-year-old woman was found dead in her bed. The woman’s body was discovered in the early hours of March 29, in the Folweni A Section.

It is alleged Beauty Mkhize had been sleeping in her bedroom when she came under fire. According to an incident report, it is alleged that the suspect shot the deceased with a 9mm pistol by opening the window. The occupants of the house heard the gunshots but they did not suspect that the gunshots were fired inside the house.

It is alleged that in the morning when the victim did not get up, they went into her bedroom and found her sleeping in a pool of blood. The motive for the killing is unknown. SAPS has been approached for comment.

In another incident, the body of Mayvis Lieketseng Molefe was found in her Underberg home in November. She had been butchered and covered with a blanket in her home in Stepmore village, the Department of Social Development said. In another incident, a 75 year old was found dead in her home in KwaDukuza, formerly known as Stanger, with multiple stab wounds earlier this month.