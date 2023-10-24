KZN farmer dies after rushing to neighbour’s aid during robbery

A KwaZulu-Natal farmer has been killed in a robbery on the province's South Coast. It is alleged that Lesley Stark rushed to the aid of his neighbour who was being robbed during a house invasion in the Umkomaas area.

Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said a group of suspects forced open the door and entered the woman's home. "At gunpoint, the suspects demanded cash and cellphones. The suspects took cellphones, a computer, and cash," Gwala said. The woman was allegedly hit on the head with the butt of a firearm.

They then fled the house and ran into Stark. It is alleged that they assaulted him several times before stabbing him and leaving him for dead. Stark reportedly managed to run to another neighbour's home, where he sought help.

He was then loaded into a van and rushed to a local hospital, but died en route to the facility. He lived alone on the farm. Gwala said the matter is still under investigation.