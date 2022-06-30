KZN father charged after son,17, takes firearm to school

Durban: A KwaZulu-Natal father is facing a charge of negligence after his teenage son allegedly took his firearm to school. According to police, the incident took place on June 23 in the Mtubatuba area.

Police said the 17-year-old was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. Provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the father was charged with the negligent loss of a firearm. “Both appeared in the Mtubatuba Magistrate’s Court and were released.”

The Education Department said they were disturbed by the incident. Spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi: “We know that when it comes to controlling such a material, it is illegal not to safe keep it, such that children do not have access to it. “We could be having a different conversation if the gun was used, but because its a matter that is before the police, we will allow them space to deal with the issue.

