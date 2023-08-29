KZN government intervenes to end crime scourge following another deadly drive-by shooting in uMhlanga

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube and MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka are expected to meet with police and security companies to look at ways to fight crime across the province. The meeting, set to take place in Durban on Tuesday, comes just hours after a 38-year-old man was shot dead and another wounded in a drive-by shooting in uMhlanga.

According to Reaction Unit, the shooting occurred on Lighthouse Road, near the Oceans Mall just after 8pm. "A witness contacted Rusa requesting urgent assistance. According to the frantic caller, the driver of a silver BMW was fired upon by the occupants of a second silver BMW. The critically injured driver thereafter collided into a light pole," Balram said. One person was killed and one more wounded following a drive-by shooting in uMhlanga in Durban on Monday night. Picture: Reaction Unit

One person was killed and one more wounded following a drive-by shooting in uMhlanga in Durban on Monday night. Picture: Reaction Unit He said the driver of the vehicle died at the scene, while a second person in the vehicle was treated for a gunshot wound to the neck and leg. Balram added that there were several high calibre spent cartridges at the scene. One person was killed and one more wounded following a drive-by shooting in uMhlanga in Durban on Monday night. Picture: KZN VIP Protection Services

Provincial South African Police Services (SAPS) spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed that police are investigating a case of murder and one of attempted murder. "Reports indicate that the motorist and his passenger were driving when another vehicle approached and the occupants fired several shots at them. The driver was certified dead at the scene, while the passenger was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds. The motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage and police are searching for the suspects," Netshiunda told IOL. Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Nicole Bollman has called for proactive engagement on crime following Monday’s shooting.

"The escalating incidents of gun violence and open firearm brandishing are a cause for concern and need to be addressed urgently. “The DA in eThekwini urgently demands an in-depth, robust discussion to find effective solutions to the chaos that has gripped this vibrant community. This multi-billion-rand node, referred to as the 'new Dubai,' by some, must regain its status as a safe and secure haven," Bollman said. In August, there have been several drive-by shootings in and around Durban.