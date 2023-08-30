KZN government's multi-million Rand public, private partnership to fight crime includes CCTV cameras and drone patrols on highways

A multi-pronged plan to tackle the scourge of crime across KwaZulu-Natal was unveiled this week, which is set to include a multi-million Rand cash boost alongside CCTVs and drone to monitor for criminal activity on the province's highways, national roads and central business districts. On Tuesday, Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube alongside member of the executive council (MEC) for transport, community safety and liaison, Sipho Hlomuka, met with various public and private law enforcement stakeholder to find ways to fight crime in the province.

During the meeting, the premier announced that the provincial executive council has approved a contribution of R10 million from each provincial department and public entities to fight against crime. “We are really disturbed by the levels of violent crime in our province. In particular, the assassinations of public representatives convey a message of criminals that are running amok. As such we are taking decisive action against crime in KZN,” Dube-Ncube said. She said the initiative is in line with government's agenda to bolster joint efforts and aid in the cultivation of a safer province.