KZN Health takes action after man collapses and dies at KwaMashu clinic parking lot

The Department of Health are investigating an incident where a 41-year-old man was found dead in a parking lot of a clinic in KwaMashu in Durban on Monday morning. It is alleged the patient arrived at the hospital at 6am and sought help and was directed by security guard to wait in the queue.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, angry patients alleged that the man died while waiting to be attended to. The department said the discovery was made at around 7:30am in an open space near the pharmacy delivery parking lot in the KwaMashu Community Health Centre (CHC). “Without prejudice, the department would like to first convey its deepest condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased patient,” the statement read.

“According to a report from facility management, patients became concerned when they saw the man lying on the floor. “They then alerted the security guards, who immediately alerted the nurses, who summoned for help. “Upon examination by the doctors, the patient was found to have no vital signs and therefore declared dead.”

The Department said the patient's file was retrieved and his relatives were informed. “The department would like to urge healthcare users and/or their relatives to understand the importance of presenting during early stages of illness to health facilities, in order to afford doctors and nurses the opportunity to make timeous interventions. “This will help to avoid serious complications which may lead to fatalities.”

The department said it would be in constant contact with the family to provide the necessary support. In June last year, two healthcare workers were suspended by the Department of Health, after they denied a patient care in uMlazi. In a viral video of social media it shows the paramedics refusing to walk down a flight on stairs.