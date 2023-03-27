KZN heists: suspects nabbed through facial recognition technology receive lengthy jail terms

Durban - Six men who committed a series of heists in KwaZulu-Natal and were later arrested through facial recognition analysis have been sentenced to jail. The suspects, some as young as 23 years old, were convicted for the robberies between March and September 2019.

They targeted the Hollywoodbets in Chatsworth, Marshall World of Sports in Pinetown and eManzimtoti, Playa Bets in Umzinto, TAB in Pietermaritzburg and KwaDukuza, and the Gold Circle in uMlazi. The suspects collectively made off with R600 000 from all the heists, according to the NPA. NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara said in addition they robbed several patrons and employees who were present at the time of the robberies.

The suspects were traced after a facial recognition analysis was done on the CCTV footage from the stores. “In addition, in court State prosecutor Kuveshni Pillay led the testimonies of the complainants as well as the findings of the identity parades. “The complainants testified on the trauma they experienced during the robberies. Pillay also led the evidence of a facial recognition expert.”

The six accused received the following sentences: Sphamandla Njini Zuma, 25, was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment each for five counts of robbery and will serve an effective 30 years’ imprisonment. Thabiso Gumede, 32, was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment each for 17 counts of robbery and will serve an effective 70 years’ imprisonment.

Mvuyiso Dondi, 30, was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment each for five counts of robbery and will serve an effective 30 years’ imprisonment Maswenkosi Mazwe, 27, was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment each for three counts of robbery and will serve an effective 15 years’ imprisonment Sifiso Mhlongo, 23, was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment each for 16 counts of robbery and will serve 60 years effectively.