KZN job scam leads to kidnapping and extortion, three suspects arrested

A calculated job scam in Verulam took a sinister turn last week when a man was kidnapped, assaulted, and held at gunpoint while the suspects demanded R120,000 in ransom from his wife. Authorities have confirmed that three suspects, aged 28 to 41, were arrested in a joint police operation led by the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (Hawks) on Wednesday, March 26.

The incident began on March 18, when the unsuspecting victim was lured to Rosemary Drive in Verulam under the false pretense of a job interview. Upon arrival, he was ambushed by armed suspects, assaulted, and held hostage for four hours. “The ruthless suspects demanded a ransom of R120,000 and proceeded to call the victim’s wife to extort money from her," said Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Sibu Ncane.

The ordeal escalated as the kidnappers confiscated the victim’s bank card and withdrew money from his account. But when they discovered the balance was far below their expectations, they released him, a rare turn of events in what could have been a deadly outcome. The suspects were traced and apprehended at their residence in Verulam eight days later by the coordinated action by the Hawks, Durban Metro Police, the Anti-Gang Unit, and a local security firm. The suspects are set to appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on March 28, where they will face charges including kidnapping and extortion.

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks Provincial Head, Major General Lesetja Senona, commended the operation. “The swift response and decisive action of the Hawks, Durban Metro police and the local security company is a testament to the power of collaborative law enforcement efforts in combating crime and protecting innocent citizens from harm,” he said. IOL News