KZN learner accused of torching deputy principal’s car due in court

Durban – A KwaZulu-Natal learner, who allegedly torched a senior school staffer’s car alight last week, is set to make his first court appearance this morning. The Grade 10 learner, from Northbury Park Secondary School in Pietermaritzburg, faces charges of malicious injury to property after he allegedly poured petrol on the deputy principal’s vehicle and set it alight.

IOL broke the story last week, after videos of the incident went viral. At the time, it was reported that the deputy principal had reprimanded the learner for having his cellphone at school. Spokesperson at the Department of Basic Education, Kwazi Mshengu, said the learner returned to the premises a while later where he allegedly set the car alight.

Videos of the incident showed smoke emanating from the front of the Hyundai i30.

The vehicle that was damaged. Picture: Supplied The teen fled following the incident and was discovered a while later. A spokesperson for Mountain Rise SAPS, Warrant Officer Pancheal Singh, said the Grade 10 learner was arrested on Thursday night.

“He was released into the care of his guardian. He is due in court on September 14 and faces a charge of malicious injury to property,” he said. Meanwhile, former learners at the school have gathered to support the deputy principal. According to reports, that they are raising funds to help with vehicle repairs. IOL