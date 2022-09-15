KZN learner blamed for setting deputy principal’s car alight over confiscated cellphone, due back in court in October

Durban - A teenager charged with allegedly setting a Pietermaritzburg high school deputy principal's car alight, is due back in court next month. The 17-year-old Northbury Secondary School learner made his second appearance in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

“The matter was remanded to October 6 for Legal Aid representation and further investigations. The learner remains in the custody of a guardian,” said spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in the province, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara. It is alleged the deputy principal had reprimanded the Grade 10 learner who was caught with his cellphone on school property, which is against school policy. “His phone was confiscated and put in a safe place,” said spokesperson at the Department of Education in KZN, Kwazi Mthethwa.

It is understood the learner was sent home but returned and allegedly threw petrol onto the deputy principal’s vehicle, a Hyundai i30, and set it alight.

Former learners have been collecting money to assist the staffer with vehicle repairs. The incident has been widely condemned by teacher union Naptosa, the SA Council for Educators (SACE) and the DA’s spokesperson on education. “A learner who destroys school property or the personal property of educators must not only be disciplined by the school, but also face criminal sanctions. Schools reflect the communities and the violence in communities are playing out in the schools. Examples must be set with violent, ill-disciplined learners. This behaviour left unattended will spread to other schools,” said Naptosa KZN CEO, Thirona Moodley.

“SACE calls on the local authorities, parents to communities to deal with the increasing violence against our teachers. The rights and dignity of teachers must be respected at all times because their rights are human rights too,” said SACE. "If schools have a no cellphone policy, parents must ensure that they play their part to avoid incidents such as this which appears to be nothing more than pure, distilled criminality," said DA spokesperson on education, Dr Imran Keeka. IOL