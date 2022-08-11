KZN man accused of ‘hacking’ two school girls to death abandons bail bid

Durban - A 20-year-old man accused of brutally killing two matric pupils has abandoned his bail application.
Baphumelele Zulu appeared in the Donnybrook Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.
He is accused of killing Minenhle Buthelezi and Amanda Nqobile Zulu in the Ngwangwane village in Creighton on the KZN South Coast.
It is alleged Zulu entered the girls’ home in early hours of July 31, and hacked them to death and dismembered their bodies.
It is believed a victim’s body was found inside the house, while the other body was found five kilometres away.
According to Natasha Kara, provincial spokesperson for the NPA, Zulu faces two counts of murder and escaping from custody.
“In today’s proceedings, Zulu abandoned his application for bail, and the matter was adjourned to 27 September for further investigations.”
KZN MEC of Social Development Nonhlanhla Khoza described the incident as “totally abhorrent and sickening.”
"It is very painful that we start Women's Month with such a horrific incident. We find solace in the fact that law enforcement agencies quickly arrested the suspect, even though he tried to evade justice.“
IOL