KZN man accused of ‘hacking’ two school girls to death abandons bail bid

Baphumelele Zulu appeared in the Donnybrook Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Durban - A 20-year-old man accused of brutally killing two matric pupils has abandoned his bail application.

He is accused of killing Minenhle Buthelezi and Amanda Nqobile Zulu in the Ngwangwane village in Creighton on the KZN South Coast.

It is alleged Zulu entered the girls’ home in early hours of July 31, and hacked them to death and dismembered their bodies.

It is believed a victim’s body was found inside the house, while the other body was found five kilometres away.