KZN man charged with killing his girlfriend and raping two daughters to undergo psychiatric evaluation

Durban - A KwaZulu-Natal man who allegedly killed his girlfriend and then raped his two daughters appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Friday. According to the National Prosecuting Authority the incident took place in the KwaNyuswa area in May.

NPA provincial spokesperson Natasha Kara said it is alleged the 37-year-old accused murdered his girlfriend and hid her body in some bushes at the back of their house. “He then allegedly raped his 15-year-old biological daughter and his 18-year-old stepdaughter.” The man, who cannot be identified to protect the identity of the rape victims, faces a charge of murder, two counts of rape, sexual assault and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.