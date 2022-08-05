Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, August 5, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

KZN man charged with killing his girlfriend and raping two daughters to undergo psychiatric evaluation

File image

File image

Published 48m ago

Share

Durban - A KwaZulu-Natal man who allegedly killed his girlfriend and then raped his two daughters appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority the incident took place in the KwaNyuswa area in May.

Story continues below Advertisement

NPA provincial spokesperson Natasha Kara said it is alleged the 37-year-old accused murdered his girlfriend and hid her body in some bushes at the back of their house.

“He then allegedly raped his 15-year-old biological daughter and his 18-year-old stepdaughter.”

The man, who cannot be identified to protect the identity of the rape victims, faces a charge of murder, two counts of rape, sexual assault and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

More on this

Kara said the matter was adjourned to August 12 for the accused to undergo a psychological assessment by a district surgeon.

IOL

Related Topics:

NPASAPSDurbanCrime and courtsMurderRape Gender-based Violence

Share

Recent stories by:

Jolene Marriah-Maharaj