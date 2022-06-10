Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, June 10, 2022

KZN man charged with killing six people while they were asleep

File image

Published 3h ago

Durban: A 33-year-old man charged with the murder of six people in Umlazi will remain behind bars until his bail application next week.

Police said Xolani Mavela was arrested at his business premises in U section in Umlazi on June 6 by members of the Organised Crime and Special Investigations.

The murder incident took place on August 28, 2021 at around 7pm.

Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said: “It is alleged the victims were asleep at the Zamani informal settlement when two suspects forced entry into their homes and opened fire on the victims.”

The victims aged between 25 and 34 died on the scene.

A seventh victim survived.

Police are investigating six counts of murder and one of attempted murder.

Ngcobo said Mavela appeared in the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court and is expected to apply for bail on June 15.

Police are still looking for the second suspect.

IOL

