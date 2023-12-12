KZN man claims he was attacked in his home by an influencer after a TikTok Live disagreement

A 32-year-old man was allegedly attacked in his Verulam home following a disagreement during a TikTok Live session. According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), he responded to reports of an invasion in progress in Trenance Park just after 2pm.

Balram said the South African Police Service (SAPS) and other private security companies were also in attendance. “On arrival, first responders met the victim and his frantic 59-year-old mother. “He explained that two men arrived at their residence and demanded that he unlock the security gate.

“He was allegedly punched through an opening in the gate after he refused to comply. “The men thereafter bent the gate in an attempt to gain entry into the home.” Balram said the victim’s mother shouted for the neighbours to assist.

“It is believed the suspects then fled the scene. The make and model of the vehicle are not known.” Balram said the male victim told Rusa officials that one of his attackers is a known TikTok influencer. “They were allegedly involved in a verbal altercation during a TikTok Live session on Monday.”

Balram said the victim also complained of constant bullying by certain influencers on TikTok. “A criminal case was registered, and investigations into the matter are under way.” The SAPS have been asked if a case has been opened. Comment will be added once it is received.