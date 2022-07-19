Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

KZN man fighting for his life after being shot in the head

Published 1h ago

Share

Durban - A 60-year-old man is in a critical condition after he was shot in the head in Morningside, Durban.

The incident took place on Tuesday at around 11:30am.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to Kyle van Reenan from Emer-G-Med paramedics they responded to the scene of a shooting incident at a residence in Hendry Road.

“Reports from the scene are that a a male approximately sixty years of age sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was found in a critical condition.

“The man was treated and stabilized on scene by Emergency Care Practitioners before being taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for further care.”

More on this

Van Reenan said the circumstances surrounding the shooting were unknown.

The police have been approached for comment.

IOL

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

DurbanCrime and courtsShootingAttempted Murder

Share

Recent stories by:

Jolene Marriah-Maharaj