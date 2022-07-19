KZN man fighting for his life after being shot in the head

Durban - A 60-year-old man is in a critical condition after he was shot in the head in Morningside, Durban. The incident took place on Tuesday at around 11:30am.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to Kyle van Reenan from Emer-G-Med paramedics they responded to the scene of a shooting incident at a residence in Hendry Road. “Reports from the scene are that a a male approximately sixty years of age sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was found in a critical condition. “The man was treated and stabilized on scene by Emergency Care Practitioners before being taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for further care.”

Van Reenan said the circumstances surrounding the shooting were unknown. The police have been approached for comment. IOL