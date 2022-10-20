KZN man found beaten, naked and left for dead on N3 highway

Durban - A badly beaten man who was left for dead on the N3 highway was found by a passing motorist, who alerted authorities. Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911, said they responded to an assault case on the N3 Durban Bound opposite the Pavilion Shopping centre in Westville, Durban.

“Reports indicate that a passing motorist noticed someone lying in the breakdown lane, who then alerted authorities. “When paramedics arrived on the scene they found a completely naked, bruised and bleeding adult male unresponsive on the floor with his hands bound with cable ties behind his back. “The patient was assessed and found to have sustained critical injuries, barely breathing.

“A full advanced life support resuscitation was initiated by a Netcare 911 emergency care practitioner. “Once stabilised, the patient was rushed through to a local hospital for further care.” Herbst said circumstances leading to the incident would be investigated by the Westville SAPS who were on scene.

Last month a man was beaten to death for allegedly raping a goat. The Daily News reported that the 21-year-old was allegedly caught in action. The goat’s owner reported the matter to members of the community who allegedly beat the man to death.

