KZN man gets life sentence for repeatedly raping 14-year-old stepsister

A 30-year-old man has been jailed for life for the repeated rapes of his 14-year-old stepsister. The rape incidents date back to between 2022 and 2023 in the Ntambanana area in KwaZulu Natal. The Empangeni Regional Court sentenced the man who was not named as it could reveal the identity of the victim.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, said on the various occasions when the rapes occurred, the accused would call the complainant into his room where he would instruct her to undress and then rape her. “He did this when nobody else was around and threatened to kill her if she told anyone what he was doing. The complainant eventually wrote down the details of her ordeal in a letter, which was discovered by her friend. Her friend then handed the letter over to the teacher who informed the school principal. “It was the school principal who contacted the social workers, and the complainant was moved to a place of safety. The complainant was taken to the Thuthuzela Care Centre located at Ngwelezane and the accused was subsequently arrested,” said Ramkisson-Kara.

In court, Prosecutor Edwina Du Plessis handed in Victim Impact Statements, compiled by the complainant and by a social worker and facilitated by Court Preparation Officer Seneliso Sibanda. “In her statement, the complainant said that she hated her stepbrother because it is due to his actions that she had to be removed from her family and she now lives with strangers. She said that she loved and cared for her brother, and she did not expect him to do what he had done to her. “The social worker mentioned, in her statement, that the complainant had attempted suicide because she felt that she had no family and no sense of belonging. She also said that the complainant was very disturbed by what had happened to her,” said Ramkisson-Kara.

In addition to the life sentence, the accused was declared unfit to possess a firearm, and the court ordered that his name be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders. In response to the judgment, anti-GBV organisation Ilitha Labantu said the judgment underscores the urgent need for stronger protections against gender-based violence (GBV) and child sexual abuse. Spokesperson, Siyabulela Monakali, said: “This case is a harrowing reminder of the vulnerability of children, particularly within family structures where they should feel safest. The survivor’s bravery in speaking out, coupled with the swift intervention of educators and social workers, played a crucial role in ensuring her safety and bringing the perpetrator to justice.