KZN man goes missing from airport in India

Durban - A KwaZulu-Natal man has gone missing from the Mumbai International Airport. On Monday, Dhramalingum Pillay, 69, and his daughter were due to fly back to South Africa after a 10-day holiday in India.

But while his daughter dozed off waiting for their flight, Pillay is alleged to have walked out of the airport and cannot be found to date. Family friend and spokesperson Mandy Govender, said they were worried because Pillay recently suffered a stroke had dementia. “He has no phone and any documentation on him,” she said.

Govender, a former police captain from Tongaat, said the father and daughter had toured India and were returning home. “They had arrived at the airport for their flight which was in the early hours of the morning. “However, there was a long-flight delay and the daughter dozed off for a few minutes due to exhaustion and when she awoke her father was gone,” Govender said.

Govender said CCTV footage showed Pillay exiting the airport. He had been dressed in black trousers and a black T-shirt. She said the daughter had remained in India to find her father and confirmed the family was receiving help from the embassy.

