KZN man killed after his car rolls down driveway, crushing him

A 24-year-old man was killed in what emergency workers described as a freak accident in Dawncrest in Verulam after his car rolled on him. According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), they received a call for assistance on Friday evening just after 7pm.

Rusa boss Prem Balram said they received reports that a Toyota Corolla rolled down a steep driveway and crushed the driver who was in the process of opening his garage door. “Reaction Officers were immediately dispatched and on arrival discovered the man’s body trapped under the vehicle. “The eThekwini Fire and Rescue Services were summoned to the scene.

“Firefighters utilised hydraulic equipment to lift the vehicle and remove the deceased from under the car.” The South African Police Service (SAPS) have been approached for comment and will be added once received. In a similar incident, a 56-year-old Verulam man lost his life after his car fell on him.

Rusa also attended the accident scene in March 2022. Balram said at the time that the deceased was in the process of parking his vehicle when it overturned on the driver's side. The accident took place in the Everest Heights area.