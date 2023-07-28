KZN man killed at fast food outlet drive-through following an argument

KwaZulu-Natal police have opened a murder investigation after a man was killed at a fast food outlet on Thursday night. The incident took place at a drive-through on Inanda Road in Hillcrest.

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police are investigating a murder case after the body of a 32-year-old man was found lying on the floor with a gunshot wound. “Reports indicate that the victim was allegedly shot by an unknown suspect before he fled the scene,” he said. According to a report, the man was purchasing food from the fast food outlet when another car parked parallel to him.

It is further alleged that both drivers jumped out of their cars, an argument ensued, and the other driver opened fire. The deceased, who lived in Claremont, sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and died on scene. In another incident, an alleged hijacker was shot and killed on the N2 on Friday morning.

A 60-year-old man was at the Tongaat Toll when hijackers pounced on him. The man was shot in the leg and had to be treated by IPSS Advanced Life Support Paramedics before being rushed to a nearby hospital for further care. Dylan Meyrick, IPSS spokesperson said: “Fortunately, SAPS and private security companies were nearby at the time of the shooting and were able to pursue some of the hijacking suspects.