KZN man pleads guilty to strangling his girlfriend’s three-year-old son, because another man answered her cellphone

A KwaZulu-Natal father-of-five who killed his girlfriend’s toddler son has been jailed to an effective 18 years. In a Section 105A plea and sentence agreement before the Pietermaritzburg High Court this week, Londa Emmanuel Mabaso admitted to the murder of his three-year-old stepchild, Melokuhle Manyoni.

The murder incident took place on April 16, 2024, near Wembezi in Estcourt. In his guilty plea Mabaso, 31, an unemployed father of five, said he had been in a relationship with Melokuhle’s mother, Mbali Manyoni. They also shared a 18-month-old child.

On the day of the murder, Mabaso said Manyoni had left both the children in his care while she visited her parents home. He said she did not return home and when he contacted her on the neighbour’s cellphone, another man took the phone and told him not to contact Manyoni. Mabaso explained that Manyoni did not have her own phone and therefore he called on the neighbour’s phone.

Mabaso said this angered him and he believed that Manyoni was unfaithful. He also suspected that she was involved in a secret love relationship with Melokuhle’s biological father. After consuming alcohol, he fetched both children from his mother at around 8pm that night. He said he prepared a bed on the floor for Melokuhle, while the 18-month-old slept in his bed.

Mabaso said he could not sleep thinking about what Manyoni had done to him. He said he decided to get of the bed and strangle Melokuhle while he was sleeping until he became unconscious. Mabaso said he remained awake and the next morning told his parents what he did and the police were summoned and he was arrested.