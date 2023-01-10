KZN man who allegedly gunned down a policewoman out on R10 000 bail

Pretoria – A KwaZulu-Natal man charged with killing a policewoman, Sergeant Nomkhosi Dlamini, in Pietermaritzburg was released on R10 000 bail on Monday.
Zamokuhle Christopher Vezi, 42, is accused of killing Dlamini, 48, from Thornville, while attending to a complaint in Snathing Village in eMahlathini.
On November 11, police officers were investigating a case of assault and went to the suspect Vezi’s house. Vezi allegedly refused to open the door even though officers had identified themselves.
When officers returned to their vehicle, Vezi allegedly opened fire on them.
According to national police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Robert Netshiunda, Dlamini was with two captains, who were also seriously injured.
“Reports indicate that the three police officers were investigating a case of assault with intent to cause serious bodily harm in the area when they entered a house in which the suspect resides.
“Police found themselves under fire, allegedly from the suspect, and the sergeant sustained gunshot wounds.
“She was certified dead on the scene.”
The injured police officers were rushed to hospital for medical attention.
Vezi is facing charges of murder and attempted murder.
His matter has been postponed to February 27.
IOL