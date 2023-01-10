KZN man who allegedly gunned down a policewoman out on R10 000 bail

Zamokuhle Christopher Vezi, 42, is accused of killing Dlamini, 48, from Thornville, while attending to a complaint in Snathing Village in eMahlathini.

Pretoria – A KwaZulu-Natal man charged with killing a policewoman , Sergeant Nomkhosi Dlamini, in Pietermaritzburg was released on R10 000 bail on Monday.

On November 11, police officers were investigating a case of assault and went to the suspect Vezi’s house. Vezi allegedly refused to open the door even though officers had identified themselves.

When officers returned to their vehicle, Vezi allegedly opened fire on them.

According to national police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Robert Netshiunda, Dlamini was with two captains, who were also seriously injured.