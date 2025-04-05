KZN mass murderer Siphamandla Dlomo gets seven life sentences for killing nine in uMlazi

Mass murderer Siphamandla Dlomo has been sentenced to seven life terms for the killing of nine people in August 2023. Dlomo was charged with the murders of Mlungisi Lungisani Zuma, Phakamani Sibusiso Dlamini, Maxwell Bankeni Sibisi, Reginald Bongimpilo Ngema, Thabani Vincent Ngcobo, Meichel Mhlengi Khathi, Ayabonga Mbayise, Sifundo Sibusiso Dlamini, and Sifiso Alex Cele.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, confirmed Dlomo had been sentenced to seven life terms and 70 years imprisonment for the murders, attempted murders, and housebreaking. He was also convicted and sentenced for the unlawful possession of a firearm. “Before the incident, Dlomo had a fallout with one of the complainants and as a result, he (Dlomo) harboured ill feelings towards him. Shortly after the fallout, Dlomo planned with others to eradicate the family of the complainant. “On 11 August 2023, Dlomo and others armed themselves with firearms and proceeded to the complainant’s homestead at Umlazi Q Section, in search of the complainant. They could not find the complainant as the complainant had fled his home, upon hearing that Dlomo was looking for him.

“Dlomo and the assailants then shot and killed the complainant’s neighbour as well as other people who were in Dlomo’s house, before setting the house alight. Dlomo then managed to find the complainant and while a scuffle ensued between them, the complainant managed to escape. “Dlomo and the others then proceeded to search for other deceased and fatally shot them. The following night, Dlomo returned to Umlazi Q Section and fatally shot two people who were friends of the complainant. Dlomo then handed himself over to the police,” said Ramkisson-Kara. Details that surfaced during the trial — in which Dlomo entered a not guilty plea — state that his murderous rampage was caused by his missing identity document, which had reportedly been discovered at the scene of a different murder case two months earlier in which three people were killed.

Dlomo thought he was being set up for the other murder case using his ID. He had tried to retrieve his ID from the complainant’s home but was unsuccessful after he was informed that the ID had been handed to police - giving rise to the violent attack. In court, Advocate Denardo Macdonald led ballistic evidence, as well as cellphone evidence, placing Dlomo at the scene of the crime.