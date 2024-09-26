KZN MEC applauds arrest of suspects allegedly linked to Sydenham extortion shooting

MEC for Public Works and Infrastructure in KwaZulu-Natal, Martin Meyer, says the tide against extortion crimes is turning. His comments come on the back of the arrest of four men following a shooting in Sydenham on Wednesday.

According to police, the men went to a construction site on O'Flaherty Road in Sydenham where they allegedly demanded money from the construction business owner. "With the suspects harassing the construction workers demanding the money, a security company was summoned to the site and an argument ensued, which resulted in a shootout that left four suspected extortionists injured. “The four suspects were arrested for extortion and cases of attempted murder were also opened. Four licensed firearms were found in the possession of the suspects and their two vehicles were also seized," said provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

He added that the men, aged between 38 and 48, were taken to hospital under police guard and are due in court once discharged. Sources claimed that the men allegedly tried to extort R60,000 from the construction company owner. Meyer said KZN has become a concentration hub of such crimes. Recently we have seen another group that has started making their court appearances for a recent disruption at a site in Msunduzi.

“While the rule of law of innocent until proven guilty still applies, it must also be made clear that the tide against such crimes targeting construction sites is turning. It is also encouraging to see stern action being taken by those put in place to enforce law and security,” the MEC said. Meyer said he is confident that an upcoming two-day conference to look into construction-related crimes, is of utmost importance. He said it is through such gatherings that sustainable, tangible solutions to these issues can be found.