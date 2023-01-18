KZN MEC calls on communities to ‘defeat demon’ of GBV after missing woman’s naked body found dumped on roadside

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Social Development, Nonhlanhla Khoza, is calling for action after a woman’s body was found dumped at the side of a road in the Nhlwathi area. Reported missing on Monday afternoon, the woman’s naked body was found by members of the Hlabia Local Municipality in the Umkhanyakude District.

It is alleged that MaZiqubu Gumbi was last seen on her way to attend a church prayer service. “Her naked body was found the next morning by members of the community. It is alleged that the woman was suffocated and appeared to have been raped before being dumped on the side of the road,” Khoza said. The MEC said cases of gender-based violence should be a concern for the community.

“We must stand side by side to defeat this demon. We cannot be a nation that talks about the murder of women and children on a daily basis. “As the Department of Social Development, we have established relationships with different sectors, including amakhosi and churches, with the intention to defeat the scourge. “It is very traumatic to learn that MaZiqubu, a known community member, got attacked and murdered while on her way to a prayer session in her community,” Khoza said.

This incident proved that women were not safe in their communities, she said. “We all have a responsibility to ensure the safety of women in our respective communities. We cannot allow a situation where women are kept prisoners in their communities to the extent that they are even attacked when going to the house of the Lord. Her loss has caused tremendous pain to all who knew her,” the MEC said. Khoza urged police to investigate the matter and ensure that those responsible are found and prosecuted.

