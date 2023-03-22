KZN MEC pleads with police to intensify efforts to track down Luyanda Cele’s killer

KZN Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza has urged the police to intensify their efforts to track down Luyanda Cele's killer. Cele's mutilated body was found dumped in an alley in South Beach, Durban, at the weekend. Her lower lip and tongue had been sliced off.

IOL reported that 24-year-old Cele worked worked as an intern at the city’s Occupational Health and Safety Unit. She was last seen on Friday, March 17, leaving the Durban city centre. According to her sister, Sithabile, they were called and asked to go to the Point police station where they were told that a woman’s body had been found near the Metro Lodge in South Beach. Khoza said it was disheartening that the life of a young woman with a bright future ahead of her could be cut short and no one got arrested.

“We cannot continue business as usual while our children get murdered like this. The death of women affects us all as we are busy dealing with an increasingly high number of cases of gender-based violence in this province,” she said. Khoza said a team of social workers would be in contact with Cele’s family to provide support. She conveyed her condolences to the family.

Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has conveyed his condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Cele. “Luyanda Cele was young and had a bright future ahead of her. She has been prevented from reaching her full potential as her life has been cut short. I extend my sincere condolences to those who knew and loved her. May her soul rest in peace,” he said. Kaunda called on police to leave no stone unturned in the hunt for Cele’s killer