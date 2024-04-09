KZN murder mastermind sentenced for killing aunt he believed was bewitching family

A 37-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man who believed his aunt's success was due to her practising witchcraft and bewitching her relatives, has been handed a life sentence for her murder. In November 2021, Siyabonga Shelembe enlisted the services of Thandolwethu Sibisi, Sphelele Cele and Thobani Mkhize, to kill his aunt, Tholakele Shelembe.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the co-accused in the matter travelled from uMlazi in Durban to the Ugu district where Shelembe informed them of his plan. "He further told them that they should take both of her motor vehicles, as their payment. Later that day, Sibisi, Cele and Mkhize went to Tholakele’s homestead. There they hit her with a knobkerrie given to them by Shelembe, and Mkhize strangled her to death," said NPA spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara. She said the co-accused informed Shelembe of Tholakele's death and drove her two cars back to uMlazi where one was torched and the other sold. Ramkisson-Kara said the men shared the proceeds of the sale among themselves.

"Shelembe was arrested the following day, as someone had seen him when the men were taking Tholakele’s motor vehicles. Based on his information, his co-accused were subsequently arrested," she added. One of the men turned State witness and State advocate Nkonzo Mlotshwa submitted confession statements of the accused in the Pietermaritzburg High Court as evidence. "In furtherance of the state’s case, Mlotshwa handed in victim impact statements compiled by Tholakele’s daughter and pastor, facilitated by court preparation officer, Nokukhanya Mkhize.

Tholakele's daughter said that her mother was a pillar of strength to their family, and she had supported many family members who were now struggling to cope. The pastor described Tholakele as a reliable force in the church and the community at large," Ramkisson-Kara said. She said Shelembe and Mkhize were sentenced to life imprisonment each, while Sibisi and Cele were sentenced to 25 years and 18 years imprisonment, respectively. "The court deviated from the minimum sentence of life imprisonment for them, as the court ruled that they were young when they committed these offences. Sibisi was 20 and Cele was 18 at the time of the offence.

"The court also considered that they had testified in mitigation of the sentence, and they had apologised to Tholakele’s family. In respect of the robbery with aggravating circumstances, Shelembe and Mkhize were sentenced to 15 years imprisonment each, while Sibisi and Cele were sentenced to 12 years and 10 years imprisonment, respectively. Their application for leave to appeal against both conviction and sentence was dismissed," Ramkisson-Kara said.