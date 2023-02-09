KZN paramedics robbed at gunpoint while responding to call for help in Shongweni

Durban – Two paramedics were accosted by armed robbers while out on call just after midnight on Wednesday. Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said KwaNdengezi SAPS were investigating a case of robbery following an incident in which a 38-year-old ambulance driver and his 42-year-old colleague were allegedly robbed of their belongings and work equipment at Shongweni.

According to the report, the ambulance crew were accosted by four men who were suspected of having lodged a false emergency call about a sick elderly person that needed to be taken to hospital. The paramedics, who work for KZN Emergency Medical Services, arrived in Shongweni at around 12.30am. When they arrived at Shongweni Dam they were flagged down by two men who said they would show them where the sick person lived.

On their way there they were allegedly accosted by another two men. One of the suspects produced a firearm while the other three armed themselves with knives. The paramedics were asked to lie on the ground and were searched.

Their cellphones and medical equipment worth thousands of rand were stolen. The robbers then fled. The Department of Health has been approached for comment and the story will be updated once this is received.

In June 2022, ER24 paramedics who were transporting a critically ill patient from a hospital in Rustenburg were accosted by robbers. The paramedics were driving along the R510 when the patient's vital signs began to diminish rapidly. According to spokesperson Russel Meiring, the driver pulled the ambulance off the road and the crew immediately began CPR in an effort to revive the patient. “While treating the patient, three armed men approached the ambulance, pulled open the door and robbed the medics of their personal belongings, as well as the patient's belongings.”