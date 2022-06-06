KZN pastor allegedly beats teenage girl to death for being ‘demon possessed’

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal MEC of Social Development is expected to visit the family of a teenage girl who was allegedly beaten to death by her pastor over claims she was ‘demon possessed.’ In a statement, the department said it is alleged that five children from the KwaNzimakwe, Ugu District, on the KZN South Coast were held hostage from the 25th until the 29th of May and allegedly beaten up by a local pastor, claiming to exorcise the demons.

A 13-year-old girl died as a result of the brutal assault, while four other children were freed. It was further alleged that those involved in the incident had attempted to conceal the death, going as far as tampering with the crime scene. Social workers were informed about the incident on June 2 after doing a school visit.

The four surviving children have been removed to a place of safety under the supervision of social workers. SAPS have been approached for comment. IOL