KZN police arrest five gang-members caught on viral video firing shots at a KwaMashu hostel

KwaZulu-Natal police said the five people caught on camera allegedly firing shots at a hostel in KwaMashu have been arrested. Police said the five appeared in the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court on Thursday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said they were arrested earlier this week, and police were still searching for more suspects. “Five of the gang members who were seen in a viral video firing gunshots randomly in the air at the KwaMashu hostel were arrested between Monday night and Tuesday morning this week,” Netshiunda said. Netshiunda said on August 16, another man believed to be one of the gang members was shot and fatally wounded in a shoot-out with police in Inanda.

He was found in possession of a firearm. Talking about the arrest Netshiunda said the five men were arrested along Siyanda Main Road in KwaMashu after police had responded to reports of an active armed robbery. “Three firearms and a hijacked vehicle were found in their possession,” Netshiunda said.

“One of them fired shots at the police but was overpowered and arrested.” He said so far the suspects are linked to a spate of murders, hijacking and robberies along the Dumisani Makhaye Highway in KwaMashu, Inanda, Ntuzuma and the nearby townships. “Police are appealing to anyone who might have been a victim of the suspects to come forward.”