KZN police arrest husband accused of gunning down wife as she returned from work

A man has been arrested for the murder of his 39-year-old wife in May this year. Police in KwaZulu-Natal said the accused was intercepted by police while on his way to Ladysmith.

KZN police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the accused was arrested on the N11 near the Collings Pass turn-off on Wednesday. The arrest comes hours after police revealed that a warrant of arrest was out for the Osizweni resident. Gwala said on May 29, Sithembile Joyce Mlambo had returned from work when she was accosted by her husband.

“Mlambo was driving her vehicle in the Mndozo area when the suspect opened fire on her. The victim, who was still in uniform, was declared dead at the scene, Gwala said. He is expected to appear in court on Friday. Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele said police were hard at work tracing suspects, including those wanted for gender-based violence and femicide-related crimes, as part of Operation Shanela.