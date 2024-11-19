Independent Online
KZN police probe murder of man found slumped inside Toyota Etios

A man, believed to be in his 30s, was found shot dead in the passenger seat of a car. Picture: Rusa

Published 1h ago

Share

KwaZulu-Natal police are probing the murder of a man who was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head in a car in Verulam over the weekend.

KZN police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the man was allegedly shot and killed on Saturday evening in Todd Street in Verulam on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.

“Verulam police are investigating a case of murder.”

By Tuesday, police said no arrests had been made.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said they received a call from a member of a public requesting assistance.

“Reaction Officers were immediately dispatched and on arrival, located a man believed to be in his thirties, slumped in the front passenger seat of a blue Toyota Etios sedan,” said Rusa boss Prem Balram.

The man sustained a gunshot wound to his head.

“The front and rear windscreens also had bullet holes and the vehicle keys were still in the ignition.”

He said witnesses told Rusa officers that they noticed a man parking the car and casually walking away before they made the discovery.

Balram said the car also had damages presumed to be from an accident.

In another incident, a woman was shot and killed last month, while waiting for her transport to work.

The woman had been waiting on Cardham Drive in Phoenix for her transport to work when two suspects opened fire on her.

IOL News

