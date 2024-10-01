KZN police probe woman’s death after battery crashes through windscreen

Police in KwaZulu-Natal are investigating the circumstances around an incident that claimed the life of a woman at the weekend. It is believed that Madhumathie Bunwarie had been travelling back to Pietermaritzburg after attending a family funeral on Sunday, when tragedy struck.

It is alleged that a car battery crashed through the car’s windscreen as the family was travelling along the N3 highway, near the Pavilion shopping centre. It hit Bunwarie in the face. She died moments later. She was with her husband brother-in-law and niece in the vehicle.

In a post on Facebook, Bunwarie's uncle Roy Sukdhev, said the family was devastated. Speaking to IOL, KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said a case of culpable homicide is under investigation. "Police in Westville are investigating a case of culpable homicide following an incident in which a 61-year-old woman sustained head injuries whilst in a vehicle. It is alleged that she was hit by a battery that came through the windscreen on September 24 on the N3, westbound," Netshiunda said.

Metro Police spokesperson, Colonel Boysie Zungu, said more officers will be deployed to patrol the City's highways. "Our highway patrol will play more attention to pedestrian bridges. We urge all members to please take caution in these areas and notify us immediately if they notice any suspicious activity along pedestrian bridges," he said. Speaking to The Post, Sukdhev said the rest of the occupants of the car were unharmed and the family have since called for more security and surveillance of bridges.