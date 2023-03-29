KZN police say they will provide updates when there's a breakthrough in AKAs murder investigation

KwaZulu-Natal police are appealing for patience as they continue with investigations into the murders of Kiernan "AKA' Forbes and Tebelllo "Tibz" Motsoane in Florida Road last month. Police said investigations into the murders are ongoing, and they would keep the public updated as and when there is any breakthrough or development worth communicating.

KZN SAPS spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said they had noted the reports claiming the arrests of at least five people in Belhar in the Western Cape. "Unconfirmed reports about the arrest of an ever-changing number of suspects have been doing the rounds and are misleading the public," he said. Netshiunda said police are calling on the media and everyone else to refrain from making reports that have the potential of jeopardising ongoing investigations.

He said such reports also had the potential of putting at risk the lives of the people purported to have been arrested, as well as endangering the lives of individuals who are portrayed as police officers in photographs and videos which have been doing the rounds on certain websites and social media platforms. "Police are appealing for space and time to investigate the matter without undue pressure and unwarranted scrutiny from armchair investigators, analysts and faceless so-called sources who are claiming to be closer to the investigations. "Police are duty-bound to keep the victims’ families abreast about any developments in the investigations. These irresponsible reporting rub salt into the fresh wounds of the family members who have put their faith on law enforcement to bring perpetrators to book and for justice to prevail," he said.