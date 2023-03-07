KZN police still silent on AKA murder probe

Durban – While fans across the African continent wait eagerly to hear from police who killed rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes, police in KwaZulu-Natal are still silent on the matter. AKA and his friend, Tebello Motsoane, were shot dead by two gunmen on February 10, on Florida Road in Durban.

Forbes and Motsoane were coming out of the Wish restaurant when a man walked up to Forbes in full view of cameras and civilians, and shot him in the head. Another shot at them and is believed to have fatally wounded Motsoane. Florida Road, Durban, where AKA was shot dead on February 10. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency (ANA) KZN police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said they could not divulge any new details when approached by IOL on Tuesday. Last week, police minister Bheki Cele said significant progress had been made into the murder investigation and he had been given a progress report by officers in the province.

Decorated top cop Brigadier Vela Cele, who was instrumental in securing a conviction for the rapist and murderer who raped and killed 19-year-old UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana has been appointed to head the AKA murder investigation. Naicker also said last week that they were “very confident” that those responsible for the hitmaker’s murder would be found. A video of the rapper’s death, showing the face of the man who pulled the trigger, was released into the public domain.

“This case is investigated by detectives from the Provincial Organised Crime Unit. The investigation is very extensive and we cannot divulge details pertaining to the investigation at this sensitive stage,” Naicker said. IOL asked if police had in their possession any facial recognition technology that could possibly link the suspects in the CCTV footage to any suspects on their data base, in the hope of them being arrested before. IOL also asked if there was any form of quantification that could put a time frame as to when police would make an arrest.