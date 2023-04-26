KZN police take manhunt for Eshowe family killing suspect to Gauteng

The search for a suspect wanted in connection with a murder investigation in KwaZulu-Natal earlier this month has spread across provincial border lines. This week, police revealed that they were now searching for Sicelo Dambayi Sikakane in Gauteng as they believe he could be hiding there.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Sikakane was believed to be the mastermind behind the murders of three people and attempted murders of three others in a shooting in eMtilombo in Eshowe on April 12. He said a warrant of arrest had been issued for Sikakane. “Sikakane and Thuthukani Mthethwa are alleged to have entered the residence of the Mkhize family and asked for 27-year-old Nduduzo Nkonzo Mkhize. An argument reportedly ensued and Sikakane produced a firearm.

“Nduduzo reportedly ran back into the house and the two suspects followed him and shot him. Two others, Nokuphiwe Thembekile Mkhize, 32, and Muzikayise Anele Mkhize, 14, were also gunned down. Three other family members were shot but survived,” Netshiunda said. He said Mthethwa had been arrested and made his first court appearance days later. He is due back in court on Friday. “Sikakane is believed to be hiding in one of the hostels in Johannesburg and anyone who might have information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Detective Commander of Eshowe, Lieutenant Colonel Thokozani Mkhabela, on ‪035 473 4211/ ‪082 376 3129 or call Crime Stop on ‪08600 10111. Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via the MySAPS App,” Netshiunda said.