KZN Premier calls for increased patrols, surveillance cameras along highways after PMB woman’s death

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli has instructed the Department of Community Safety and Liaison to work with police in finding those responsible for the death of Pietermaritzburg woman, Madhumathie Bunwarie. Bunwarie had been travelling back to Pietermaritzburg from Phoenix after attending a family funeral on Sunday, when a car battery crashed through the vehicle windscreen. She died moments later.

"This appalling act of mischief and criminal recklessness has not only robbed a family of a beloved mother, but it has shaken the entire KZN community. We cannot, and will not, tolerate such inhumane and cowardly behaviour that brings untold pain and trauma to innocent people," Ntuli said. He called on law enforcement agencies to intensify efforts in apprehending those responsible. "We need justice, not only for Mrs Bunwarie but for all victims of violence and reckless criminality in our province," the Premier said.

He said police must increase patrols and visibility along major highways and ensure incidents like these are prevented. "Additional security measures, including the installation of surveillance cameras and heightened monitoring of bridges, will be explored urgently to deter such cowardly acts of violence," Ntuli said. The Premier further urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities on bridges to police.