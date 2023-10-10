Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, October 10, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators

KZN prison bust: Manhunt launched after prisoners escape Nkandla and Vryheid jails

A manhunt has been launched for two escaped convicts, the Department of Correctional Services said on Tuesday. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

A manhunt has been launched for two escaped convicts, the Department of Correctional Services said on Tuesday. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 55m ago

Share

A manhunt has been launched for two escaped convicts, the Department of Correctional Services said on Tuesday.

The men escaped from the Nkandla and Vryheid Correctional facilities in KwaZulu-Natal.

The department said the Emergency Support Team of Correctional Services is working alongside police to trace and rearrest the two men.

"The circumstances under which the two inmates escaped are being investigated as they were both out with the spans or work teams," the department said in a statement.

DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said 34-year-old Siyabonga Sikhakhane has been incarcerated at the Nkandla Correctional Centre since March 23 after he was convicted of housebreaking and theft.

"The second escapee is 29-year-old Siphamandla Gift Simelane, serving two years for similar offences of housebreaking and theft. He was admitted at Vryheid Correctional Centre on October 3," Nxumalo said.

He added that the public is urged to contact the nearest police station if they come into contact with the men.

IOL

Related Topics:

crimecrime, law and justiceinvestigation (criminal)prisonSAPSDepartment of Correctional ServicesKwaZulu-NatalCrime and courts