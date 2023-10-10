KZN prison bust: Manhunt launched after prisoners escape Nkandla and Vryheid jails

A manhunt has been launched for two escaped convicts, the Department of Correctional Services said on Tuesday. The men escaped from the Nkandla and Vryheid Correctional facilities in KwaZulu-Natal.

The department said the Emergency Support Team of Correctional Services is working alongside police to trace and rearrest the two men. "The circumstances under which the two inmates escaped are being investigated as they were both out with the spans or work teams," the department said in a statement. DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said 34-year-old Siyabonga Sikhakhane has been incarcerated at the Nkandla Correctional Centre since March 23 after he was convicted of housebreaking and theft.