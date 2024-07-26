KZN SAPS eliminated three of Durban’s wanted in intense shootout

The KwaZulu-Natal South African Police Service (SAPS) led by General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, shot and killed three of Durban’s most wanted criminals on Thursday night, July 25. The shooting comes after the criminals opened fire on the police trying to arrest them. It incident brings the total number of dangerous criminals killed by KZN SAPS this month to seven.

General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi confirmed on the SABC News that it is an incident that happened in Inanda area where police were following on an information that involved the suspect on the several criminal activities. “We must thank the good work done by our intelligent officers that are continuously keeping their ears on the ground and they are recruiting informers as well as the community which help us in locating the criminals,” said Mkhwanazi. This latest success has been widely discussed on social media, with many praising the SAPS for their effective response in line of duty.

One user on Twitter expressed, “Good general we need you in Gauteng also many our SAPS members also corrupt here,” said @samee94269. “I don’t know why this gentleman doesn’t teach other provinces to handle criminals,” said @Tankiso882127. @OnlineMan77 applauded for Mkhwanazi’s work and said, “I like him. Keep up the great work, General.”