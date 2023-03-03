KZN school counsellor gets 17 years for sexually abusing male learners

Durban - A 38 year-old man was sentenced to 17 years in prison by the Pietermaritzburg High Court for sexual assault, a count of rape and accessing child pornography, according to the National Prosecution Authority.

Spokesperson for the NPA, Natasha Ramkissoon-Kara, said the man consulted with male learners in his office on the school premises. This is where the known transgressions took place. His criminal acts came to light in 2016, and he was arrested.

“In the state's case, Senior State Advocate Attie Truter submitted Victim Impact Statements compiled by some of the children and their parents, and facilitated by the KZN Deputy Director for Court Preparation, Roelien Wiesner. All their statements spoke of how the man had gained their confidence only to break their trust and violate their rights.

“The parents said that the man’s actions have had irreparable effects, not only on the affected children but their families as a whole. One child said that following the abuse he became withdrawn and angry. He felt uncomfortable around males and did not trust his teachers,” Ramkissoon Kara said.