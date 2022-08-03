KZN security guards in court over stolen Transnet cables

Durban - Two security who allegedly stole cables belonging to Transnet are expected to appear in the Mooi River Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. Hawks members from Pietermaritzburg Serious Organised Crime Investigation made the arrest on Tuesday.

Hawks spokesperson, Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said members received information about two security guards who were cutting copper cables in the Hidcote area in Mooi River. “It is alleged that they loaded the cables in their vehicle and fled the scene. “The Security company was contacted and the two security guards were questioned.

“A pointing out was conducted and 670 metres of copper cable to the street value of approximately R180 000 was recovered,” Mhlongo said. Mhlongo said Transnet officials positively identified the stolen cables and the two suspects, aged 27 and 37, were charged for theft as well as damage to infrastructure. IOL