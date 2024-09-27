KZN soccer coach jailed to 25 years for raping nine-year-old boy

The South African Police Services (SAPS) said David Mkhanyisi Ntshulana was sentenced this week in the Verulam Regional Court.

A KwaZulu-Natal soccer coach pleaded guilty to raping a nine-year-old boy and has been jailed for 25 years .

Police said the 59-year-old soccer coach and pastor pleaded guilty to raping the nine-year-old boy in September 2023.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said on the evening of September 16, 2023, the nine-year-old boy and his friend slept over at the coach’s home in the Mhlasini area.

“During the night the victim woke up with pain in his buttocks and also noticed that [his] buttocks were oily. His coach was naked next to him but pleaded his innocence,” Netshiunda said.