KZN tavern owner arrested in possession of police uniform, drugs

Durban - A 37-year-old tavern owner has been arrested for allegedly being in illegal possession of firearms, ammunition and a police uniform. According to KZN police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala, police received information that a tavern owner was in illegal possession of a firearm.

“The team proceeded to his tavern which is located at his residence at Imbilane area in Ulundi where a search was conducted in the house. “During a search of the house police allegedly found a pistol, 14 rounds of ammunition, police uniform, various knives and a bag containing dagga.” Gwala said police then proceeded to the tavern where a further search was conducted and alcohol to the value of R70 000 was seized.

The man faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition as well as possession of a police uniform and possession of drugs. “He appeared before the Mahlabathini Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday and was remanded in custody.” IOL