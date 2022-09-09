KZN teacher recovering in hospital after being shot multiple times

Durban - A teacher is recovering in hospital after she was shot multiple times on Thursday in Mtunzini on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast. Spokesperson for Medi Response KZN, Paul Herbst, said they were informed that a single occupant had been travelling in her vehicle when she came under fire from suspects at the roadside.

"The lady was struck by multiple bullets and managed to drive to safety where she was met by advanced life support paramedics who treated the lady, before transporting her to private hospital for further care," Herbst said. Just hours before, Msunduzi Secondary School principal, Bongani Sibiya, was shot dead while trying to diffuse an alleged domestic altercation. Department of Education spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said a man entered the Msunduzi Secondary School, threatening to shoot his wife, a teacher at the school.

Police added that the principal tried to calm the irate man and was shot numerous times. Mthethwa said, tragically, that the principal succumbed to his injuries at the scene. A case of murder has been opened. The South African Council for Educators has condemned the recurring incidents of violence in schools.

"SACE calls on the local authorities, parents to communities to deal with the increasing violence against our teachers. The rights and dignity of teachers must be respected at all times because their rights are human rights too," read a statement on the SACE Facebook page. The council further extended its condolences to the family of the principal. The council will further visit the Northbury Secondary School in Pietermaritzburg after a deputy principal's car was set alight, allegedly by a learner.

A deputy principal's car was set alight at Northbury Secondary School. Picture: Supplied